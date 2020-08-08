Alexis Ren Shows Off Booty In Ripped Jeans In New Instagram Photos

Alexis Ren shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today and the focus was on her booty as she rocked a pair of ripped jeans. She struck a couple of sultry poses on a couch and so far, the update has received over 168,200 likes in the first 50 minutes since it was posted.

In the first shot, Alexis was photographed reclining back on the couch with her right leg propped up and her arms resting on the top of her head. She placed her head on her arm and closed her eyes, exuding flirty vibes. Moreover, she arched her back and her pose emphasized her derrière.

She rocked a white crop tank and blue Levi’s. The jeans featured a large rip on the bottom of the right side of her booty, and the little bit of skin that was showing was hard to miss. There were also small color spots on the back of her legs.

Alexis wore her hair down and her small tattoo on the back of her right arm was visible. This was also the second update of herself rocking a blond hairstyle — she offered the first look at her new hair color in another update from a couple of days ago.

There was a small pillow beside her on the couch that she laid on, and the walls were also white. The room that she was in was well-lit thanks to the natural light, and her tan contrasted well against her light top.

Moreover, in the second snap of the newest share, the model was in a similar position except she covered her face partially with her arm.

Alexis’ many admirers quickly took to the comments section to share these compliments.

“OMGG!!! PERFECT WOMAN,” raved a follower.

“I am in love with this post and pose,” gushed a second supporter.

“My back would crack in 5927392 diff places if I tried this pose,” joked a third social media user.

“Actual mood in quarantine,” declared another devotee.

Additionally on July 23, Alexis shared another photo set, that time a four-part series of herself in a light bikini bikini top. The swimsuit had a cinched accent in the center and allowed her to showcase her cleavage, and she posed with a pink flower for the shots. In the first image, she held the flower in both of her hands and closed her eyes as she smiled with her lips closed. Her hair was brushed around her shoulders.