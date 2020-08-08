Courtney Hope Looks Smoking Hot In Olive Green Bikini: ‘A Few Of My Favorite Things’

Courtney Hope took to Instagram to show off her bikini body along with sharing a few of her favorite things to do on a beautiful summer day, and her Instagram followers appeared to love the former The Bold and the Beautiful star’s uplifting post.

She asked her fans to respond to tell her what makes summer perfect for them, and nearly 130 Instagrammers took the time to let her know some of the best parts of this time of year. At least 3,600 hit the “like” button too. Many included hearts and flames to indicated that they loved Courtney’s hot pool-ready swimwear.

“The right music, the right temperature, good food, and drinks to share it all with somebody as hot as you,” replied one follower.

“A nice and quiet place with a loved one by my side that’s good,” a second fan wrote along with two suns and two blushing cheek emoji.

“Wow sounds absolutely perfect and wonderful, Courtney! I believe I just had one drinking my coffee outside at El Torito. You look amazing,” gushed a third devotee who included a coffee cup emoji.

“Your body is a work of art. You look incredible. Taking a swim hits the spot!” a fourth declared along with a flame emoji.

In the shot, Courtney wore a textured olive-colored bikini top, which tied with a string under her chest, and had several straps that went around her neck. The swimwear revealed a hint of her cleavage while showing off her toned arms and back. She stood next to a gray wall with her hands raised above her head. The pose revealed a tattoo the actress inked on her ribcage. It said, “love her but leave her wild.” The actress paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that showcased her flat stomach, curvy hips, and nipped-in waist.

Courtney’s luscious red locks fell in soft waves around her shoulder and down her back from a side part with a fringe that framed one side of her face. She gazed out into the bright sunlight with a pleasant and fierce look on her face. Her eyes were partially closed, and she held her full lips slightly open, revealing a slight hint of her straight white teeth.

The actress recently shared an unexpected departure from The Bold and the Beautiful with her Instagram followers earlier this week, according to The Inquisitr. She had portrayed Sally Spectra on the CBS Daytime drama since 2017. She’s also part of the video game Control.