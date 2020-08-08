Larsa Pippen Slays In A Figure-Hugging Crocheted Dress In Her Backyard

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap captured in her gorgeous backyard. Larsa was perched on one of the wide modern gray lounge beds bordering her pool.

She showcased her curvaceous figure in a white dress from PrettyLittleThing, a label that Larsa has rocked several times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand in the post, in case any of her followers wanted to pick up the dress for themselves.

The sleeveless garment had a high neckline that covered up Larsa’s cleavage. The entire look was white, but it featured intricate detailing throughout, from some diagonal patterns that stretched across her chest to a variety of smaller cutouts that stretched in vertical bands down her slim waist and voluptuous hips and thighs.

Larsa slicked her long locks back away from her face and they tumbled down her back. She had both arms raised and appeared to be sweeping her hair away from her face while turning it to the sunshine to feel the warmth on her stunning features.

She wore silver bracelet on one wrist and a pair of black sunglasses. Though the dress covered it up, she appeared to be wearing a dark-colored bikini under the look in order to keep it from being too revealing.

The outfit accentuated Larsa’s hourglass figure, stretching out over her ample assets and nipping in at her slim waist, before flaring back out over her hips. She appeared to be relaxed as she enjoyed the gorgeous weather and idyllic surroundings.

A row of modern lounge chairs could be seen behind her and the pool area was bordered with shrubbery. Several large trees were visible in the distance and the sky above looked to be a vibrant shade of blue without a single cloud in sight.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update. The steamy snap received over 6,400 likes in just one hour. It also racked up 112 comments in the same brief time span.

“Always beautiful always,” wrote one fan, followed by a single flame emoji.

“I want to see the same pose but with the bikini underneath,” another declared.

“Wish mine looked like yours,” remarked a third user, referencing Larsa’s caption.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” a fourth admirer praised.

