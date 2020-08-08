Larsa Pippen Slays In A Figure-Hugging Crochet Dress In Her Backyard

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap captured in her gorgeous backyard. Larsa was perched on one of the wide modern gray lounge beds bordering her pool.

She showcased her curvaceous figure in a white dress from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label that Larsa has rocked several times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case any of her followers wanted to pick up the dress for themselves.

The garment was sleeveless, with a high neckline that covered up Larsa’s cleavage. The entire look was white, but it featured intricate detailing throughout, from some diagonal patterns that stretched across her chest to a variety of smaller cut-outs that stretched in vertical bands down her slim waist and voluptuous hips and thighs.

Larsa’s long locks were slicked back away from her face, and they tumbled down her back. She had both arms raised and appeared to be sweeping her hair away from her face, while turning her face towards the sunshine to feel the warmth on her stunning features. She had a silver bracelet on one wrist and also wore a pair of black sunglasses. Though the dress covered it up, she appeared to be wearing a simple dark-colored bikini under the look in order to keep it from being too revealing.

The outfit accentuated Larsa’s hourglass figure to perfection, stretching out over her ample assets, nipping in at her slim waist, and flaring back out over her hips. She appeared to be relaxed, enjoying the gorgeous weather and idyllic surroundings.

A row of modern lounge chairs was visible behind her, and the pool area was bordered with some shrubbery. Several large trees were visible in the distance, and the sky above was a vibrant shade of blue without a single cloud in sight.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the steamy snap received over 6,400 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 112 comments in the same brief time span.

“Always beautiful always,” one fan wrote, followed by a single flame emoji.

“I want to see the same pose but with the bikini underneath,” another wrote.

“Wish mine looked like yours,” a third fan remarked, referencing Larsa’s caption.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” yet another fan commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa showcased her killer figure in a tiny brown two-piece, also from PrettyLittleThing. The skimpy bikini showcased her curves to perfection, and Larsa layered an open shirt on top of it, finishing the ensemble with a pair of statement sunglasses and choker necklace.