Natalia Garibotto Stuns In White Bikini Under Sheer Orange Top And Skirt

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted some sizzling new snapshots of herself on Saturday, August 8. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the new content with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly captured the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old Brazilian model was photographed seemingly outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Natalia took center stage in each of the frames as she struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera.

She also exuded both flirty and sultry vibes in the series as she smiled, propped her booty out, and kept her eyes closed.

Her blond-and-brunette hair — which featured dark roots — was parted to the right and did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in unkempt waves.

Still, her killer curves clearly demanded most of the attention in the slideshow, as she flaunted her famous figure in a revealing bikini.

Natalia rocked a white top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear did not offer much coverage as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. The top’s tiny triangular cups also exposed an ample amount of cleavage and a bit of underboob.

She teamed the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that were cut in a classic, Brazilian-style thong. The briefs particularly helped showcase her slim waist, curvy hips, and pert derriere.

The internet sensation finished the look off with a sheer orange top and matching skirt, which barely concealed her figure.

In the caption, Natalia tagged Fashion Nova, indicating that her outfit and swimsuit were both designed by the fast fashion brand. She also asked her followers what their “best pick up line” is.

The sizzling series was met with a large amount of approval and support from plenty of Natalia’s fans, amassing more than 30,000 likes in just the first three hours after going live. Additionally, more than 300 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, good looks, and outfit.

“You look very amazing and beautiful,” one social media user commented.

“Wow,” a second admirer chimed in.

“I’m in love,” a third individual proclaimed.

“This is fire,” a fourth follower asserted.

Natalia has served up a great deal of daring looks to her Instagram account, especially lately. Just yesterday, she sent fans into a frenzy after rocking yet another white bikini that showcased her bodacious derriere, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 72,000 likes.