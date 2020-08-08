Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy Bikini While Paddleboarding With Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo flaunted her statuesque figure in a stunning new pic shared with her 4.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon. In the snap, Olivia rocked a sexy bikini while enjoying a relaxing paddleboarding session with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia reclined on the black, white, and blue paddleboard while her hunky beau stood at the forefront and worked the paddle, allowing them to drift along the dazzling blue waters. Their day of fun in the sun was framed by a picturesque setting with white sand dunes smattered with foliage visible in the background.

Beyond the breathtaking coastal views, however, both Christian and the Rhode Island native looked particularly fantastic in their skimpy beach attire. Olivia wore a strapless tan bikini that left her sculpted middle visible, much to the delight of her many admirers. Her long, tanned legs also looked extraordinary thanks to her high-cute swimsuit bottoms.

She appeared quite serene as she relaxed on the board, facing toward the sun while her boyfriend handled the mechanics. Olivia rested on her forearms while extending one leg and bending the other. Her hair seemed like it was somewhat damp and tousled from being out in the water.

The Carolina Panthers running back wore a pair of black swim trunks and nothing else, putting his exquisite set of six-pack abs on display for all to enjoy.

In her caption, Miss USA 2012 joked that she wanted Christian to go faster alongside a peach emoji.

Her latest Instagram upload quickly racked up tons of attention from her fans, earning more than 22,100 likes and dozens of comments.

Several people commented on how “dreamy” the photo looked, jealous of their seemingly perfect vacation setting.

“When a man pulls you through troubled waters lol keep him haha,” joked one user alongside several emoji.

“This photo is incredible, my fav couple. CMC x OC,” gushed another.

“Wow what a nice man. Seriously,” chimed in a third admirer.

“Should be feeding you [grape emoji] as well!” wrote a fourth person.

Aside from her regular followers, several of her famous colleagues also commented on the snap, such as Caitlin Crosby and Jack Arnold.

“@kevindillonofficial he’s got great calves huh bro?” wrote Arnold.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Olivia had accompanied her supermodel pal Devon Windsor to the beach and the two twinned in matching string bikinis that showed off all their incredible curves. They exhibited their glowing tans while basking in the sunlight.