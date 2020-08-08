Kara Del Toro Shows Off Underboob In Yellow Cut-Out Swimsuit In New Video

Kara Del Toro took to her Instagram page today to share a TikTok video that’s been getting lots of views, and so far, it looks like her IG fans are loving the new video. She rocked a sexy cut-out one-piece swimsuit with a large cutout in the front that allowed her to flaunt her underboob during a runway walk.

Kara’s swimsuit was bright yellow and had a revealing cut with a scoop neckline and a narrow cut in the front. So in addition to her underboob, her sideboob was visible too. The revealing ensemble additionally featured a thong cut in the back and offered her fans a view of her derrière. She completed her look with a pair of white boots and exuded summery vibes.

The model wore her hair down in soft waves and she brushed some of it in front of her left shoulder.

The clip was of Kara walking a few steps before placing her hands on her hips and striking a few poses as she gazed directly ahead of herself. She then turned around and showed off the back of her ensemble. A second model strutted onto the scene behind her wearing another yellow ensemble and the same boots.

The fashion show was in a high-ceilinged space and the floor was decorated with large beach balls. On the wall was a projector screen that read “Chloe Rose” in yellow font. The space was well-lit with track lighting on the ceiling and spotlights that left Kara’s skin looking glowing and flawless. There were also spectators on both sides of the catwalk.

The flirty clip has been viewed over 11,100 times in the first 30 minutes since it was posted, and her enthusiastic fans headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Awesome Summer Look,” observed an admirer.

“I have watched this on youtube so many times because of you,” wrote a second social media user.

“@karajewelll : you are the #UltimateCrush,” raved a third supporter.

“I’d say it’d do well here too gd,” declared another devotee.

And a couple of days ago, Kara shared another TikTok video on the platform of herself in a skimpy pink bikini. She posed in a bedroom by a white bed and showed off her flirty side. The swimsuit was bright pink with rows of soft white cloud graphics. Her top was tiny and left her cleavage on display and her matching bottoms had ties that rested high on her hips. Her toned abs were hard to miss.