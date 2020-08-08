Heather Rae Young Says Fiancé Tarek El Moussa ‘Might Be Jumping On’ If There’s A ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young says her fiancé Tarek El Moussa could turn up on the fourth season of the Netflix reality show if it returns for another installment.

Two weeks after the Flip or Flop star popped the question to her in a romantic beach proposal along Catalina Island, Heather dished that there’s always the chance that her love story and engagement could be documented on Selling Sunset in the future.

“We might have a special announcement to make for season 4,” Heather told Entertainment Tonight. of her famous fiance. “If we get season 4! There’s a possibility that he might be jumping on.”

The luxury realtor added that “so much” of her life revolves around Tarek so it’s hard to film the series without him.

“He is a huge part of my life and he can’t be on the show with me, so all I can do is talk about him and talk about our moments and talk about how much fun we have and everything going on. But, yeah there might have been a deal made so we’ll see… “

Heather also revealed that cameras were rolling during Tarek’s romantic proposal to her – although the footage wasn’t for Selling Sunset. Instead, the intimate moment was filmed for a special episode of Tarek’s Flipping 101.

But Heather didn’t rule out having her wedding filmed for Selling Sunset, just like her co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn. The Oppenheim Group relator admitted that she struggles with the thought of having reality TV cameras at her wedding bit said it’s something the couple will think about.

“We have talked about this, obviously because he’s on TV and I’m on TV… But I know that HGTV’s gonna want it and then Netflix will probably want it. They’re gonna be battling for that probably!”

If there is a fourth round of Selling Sunset, Heather noted that there will be a long break until production resumes due to the health pandemic, which means a lot could happen to the stars of the series in the interim. But with all the cast drama among co-stars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz, she does think Netflix will be “excited” to bring the show back.

Fans first found out that Heather was dating Tarek in Selling Sunset episodes that were filmed last summer. The couple started dating on Fourth of July 2019 after Heather split from Nick, a pro hockey player.