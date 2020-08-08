Lexi Wood Shows Off Curvy Figure In Elegant Black Bikini

Fashion model Lexi Wood left thousands of fans stunned when she posted a series of gorgeous new snapshots of herself to social media on Saturday, August 8. The bombshell shared the post with her 953,000 followers on Instagram, and it quickly grew in popularity after going live.

The 22-year-old — who is from Canada — was photographed while at the beach for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos, as the ocean filled the background behind her. Lexi stole the show as she sat down on a daybed directly in front of the camera. She switched between two playful, yet sultry poses that displayed her sticking her tongue out and blowing a kiss, as she cheered with a mystery person.

Lexi’s mid-length brunette hair did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight waves.

Still, it was her famous body that stood out the most in the series, as she showcased her enviable curves in a revealing bikini.

She opted for a black top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment tightly hugged her bust, drawing attention to her assets.

She paired the bathing suit top with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not helped to flaunt her figure as they featured a high-rise cut. The briefs especially showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere. All the while, the swimsuit bottoms’ thick sides drew eyes towards the model’s slim and toned core.

She finished off the look with a black bucket hat.

In the caption, the stunner simply shared an emoji to convey her emotions.

The stunning update proved to be quite popular with fans, amassing more than 12,000 likes since going live just 40 minutes ago. Dozens of fans also took their support one step further, and left their praise in the comments section.

“You look like an angel,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are very very beautiful, and have amazing poses,” added a second fan.

“What a babe,” a third admirer admitted.

“Wow nice shots, Vogue next,” a fourth individual chimed in, following their comment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

