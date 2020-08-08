Veronica Bielik Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Red Dress

On Sunday, August 2, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of a stunning snap and a video for her 2.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy. The geotag indicated that the picture and the brief clip were shot in Ristorante Imperialino, a resort located in Moltrasio, Italy.

In the picture, the 26-year-old stood on a balcony at night. A mountain range and Lake Como can be seen in the background. She looked stunning in a red dress from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The garment, with an asymmetrical hemline, showcased her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs — much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and accessorized with only a silver watch worn on her right wrist.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She also sported a manicure, with her nails painted light pink.

For the photo, Veronica arched her back and turned her body away from the photographer, further accentuating her hourglass figure. She touched her dress strap as she focused her gaze on the camera lens, smiling brightly.

The video, which was filmed on Veronica’s smartphone, showed the model posing in a bathroom before a sizable mirror. She swerved to give viewers a fuller look at the ensemble.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite, racking up more than 70,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Most gorgeous human,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Love that dress on you!!” added a different devotee, along with two fire emoji.

“Wow, stunning look darling @veronicabielik,” remarked another admirer.

“In red you’re unbelievable,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Veronica graciously responded to a few comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a pink crop top and matching high-waisted bike shorts. That post has been liked over 88,000 times since it was shared.