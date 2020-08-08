Tiffany Trump & Kimberly Guilfoyle Wear Maxi Dresses While Partying On A Boat In Montauk

Tiffany Trump joined her brother Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on a boat in Montauk ahead of her father Donald Trump’s Hamptons fundraiser on Friday night, The Daily Mail reported. Both Tiffany and Kimberly chose to wear comfortable maxi dresses for the occasion, which was called “Trumpilla.”

Several members of the first family gathered with supporters in a parade of boats, which served as a rally for the president ahead of Saturday’s full slate of fundraising. Kimberly wore a long black dress with a deep v-neck and a tie across her back. Some pictures showed her barefoot, and she seemed to be aboard a boat named “Above The Ground.” Kimberly’s dark tresses hung in loose curls over her shoulders and down her back, and she received the style from Blow, in Bridgehampton. After her hair appointment, Kimberly was photographed wearing a gray and white mask, the same comfy black outfit, taupe wedge sandals, and carrying a large bag and a wide-brimmed straw hat. She also sported a long, light-colored manicure.

The fundraising chair of President Trump’s reelection campaign, Kimberly waved at several people and spent time next to Trump Jr, who had on flip flops, patterned board shorts, and a plain white t-shirt. Kimberly appeared to be recovered entirely after her positive coronavirus test in early July ahead of Trump’s July 3rd celebration at Mount Rushmore.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Although Tiffany arrived wearing a mask along with a blue swimsuit and sheer, loose pants, she ended up changing into a blue and white striped maxi. While walking to the boats, Tiffany carried a red “Make America Great Again” cap along with a large black bag with gold accents. She also wore flat sandals and a gold bracelet. The president’s second daughter’s long blond hair cascaded in slight waves that hung nearly to her waist, and she smiled and waved from the deck of a boat during the evening. Red flags supporting the first daughter’s father flew from the yachts dotting the water. Her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, also attended. Once the couple got onto the ship, they removed their masks. Tiffany, who recently graduated from Georgetown Law School, is not often part of her father’s campaign efforts.

At Saturday’s official fundraiser, Trump hopes to raise at least $15 million for the Trump Victory Fund to use for his upcoming November reelection campaign. In the second quarter, former Vice President Joe Biden beat Trump in fundraising $282 to $266 million. Since then, Kimberly and the rest of the team have stepped up efforts to bring in more cash. Those efforts led to the president outraising Biden $165 to $140 million for July.