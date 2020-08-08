Genesis Lopez Flaunts Bodacious Derriere In Skimpy Thong Bikini

American model Genesis Lopez left fans breathless yet again on social media after she posted an eye-catching new video of herself on Saturday, August 8. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.8 million fans, and it quickly grew in popularity just seconds after going live.

The 26-year-old model was recorded outdoors for the video, seemingly while in her backyard. Genesis positioned herself directly in front of the camera and took center stage as she switched between a number of sexy poses. She further exuded a playful vibe as she smiled sweetly, popped her backside out, and adjusted her top. She also directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens.

Her long brown hair was pulled up into a bun — likely to keep her locks from falling around her face.

Still, her killer curves easily dominated the clip, as she flaunted them with a very skimpy bikini.

Genesis sported a vibrant neon-green swimsuit top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimwear garment was designed with a bandeau-styled body and tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her bust. The top also exposed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms that were cut in a classic Brazilian-style thong. The briefs, which featured transparent side-strings, particularly helped to showcase her curvy hips, bodacious bottom, and chiseled core.

She finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses that rested atop her head.

In the caption, the beauty wrote in Spanish that she was feeling some good vibes, per Google Translator. She also revealed that her bikini was designed by Bare Swimwear.

The smoking-hot update was instantly received with a lot of support and approval from her followers, amassing more than 9,000 likes in just 15 minutes. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“You are glowing as always, wow, so gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Sexy Genesis,” added a second fan, following the compliment with a string of red heart emoji.

“So beautiful,” a third follower proclaimed.

“I love that tiny bikini so much,” chimed in a fourth individual, in Spanish.

Genesis has posted a number of jaw-dropping images to social media, especially this past week. Just on August 5, she sent her fans into a frenzy once more when she rocked another skimpy bikini that flaunted her insane figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 100,000 likes.