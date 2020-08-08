Here’s How The ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Cast Is Connected To One Another

Big Brother Season 22 is currently underway, with 16 houseguests battling it out this summer. This is the second time the series has opted for an All-Stars season, with most of the cast connected to another player in some way, shape, or form. Several of this year’s contenders have played more than once, with Janelle Pierzina now playing for her fourth summer. This links the realtor to several of her co-stars, but others are connected outside of the game which makes it all the more interesting.

Appearing on BB6, BB7, and BB14, Janelle has played with Kaysar Ridha twice before (also on BB6 and BB7) and Ian Terry once. She had returned for BB14 as a coach and was evicted fourth, her worst performance on the series to date. Current Head of Household Cody Calafiore is connected to previous winner Nicole Franzel after the two appeared on BB16. Despite not working with each other for most of their time in the house, Cody and Nicole F. were a part of The Rationale alliance together with Derrick Levasseur and Hayden Voss.

Nicole F. is also linked to Da’Vonne Rogers, as they appeared on BB18 together, both showing up for their second go. They formed The Returners alliance with James Huling and Frank Eudy, and Nicole F. eventually won the $500,000 prize.

CBS

One of the most recent connections on All-Stars is Tyler Crispen and Bayleigh Dayton. The duo was on BB20 together and had one of the summer’s biggest fights. Tyler and Bayleigh were on opposite sides of the house for their duration in the game, and are just now repairing their relationship this time around. But the freshest association is between Nicole Anthony and David Alexander, who both competed last year on BB21.

Memphis Garrett and Keesha Smith were both members of the BB10 cast, making it quite far in the game. Keesha ended up throwing her jury vote to Dan Gheesling, Memphis’s ride-or-die who beat him out in the end. The pair had loyalties to one another but were never a part of the same alliance.

Outside of Big Brother, there are a few connections as well. Da’Vonne and Cory are linked through Paulie Calafiore, the former’s co-star on The Challenge and the latter’s brother. The former poker dealer and Paulie were also on the same season of Big Brother and had a major blow-up in the jury house, but their relationship was mended over on the MTV program.

CBS

Bayleigh has also competed on The Challenge, making it to the final as a rookie. The Total Madness star revealed on the live feeds recently that her husband Chris “Swaggy C” Williams spoke to Da’Vonne after he was evicted on BB20 and she was like a big sister to him while his now-wife was still battling it out.

These previous connections are playing a major factor in how alliances are going so far in All-Stars, but anything can change in a matter of seconds when half a million dollars is on the line.