Romee Strijd and Taylor Hill Get Wild As They Sizzle In Matching Animal Print Bikinis

American model Taylor Hill recently gave Instagram users a double dose of angelic beauty as she posed alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd. The gorgeous snapshot, which she shared on August 8, saw the duo embrace their wild side as they wowed fans in their matching animal-print two-piece swimsuits.

The picture showed the gorgeous duo soaking up the sun as they lounged on a boat. A large body of water stretched out behind them while an array of greenery lined the banks of the pristine waters in the background. It appeared to be a beautiful day as the sun rays cascaded over the two models, highlighting their enviable figures. The ladies looked relaxed and appeared to enjoy each other’s company as they smiled from ear-to-ear.

Taylor rested her head on Romee’s shoulder as she leaned to the side, giving her followers a glimpse at pert derriere. The 24-year-old looked incredible as she flaunted her killer physique in a plunging animal-print triangle-shaped top that showed off her cleavage. The garment featured two thin strings that descended from the center of the top and wrapped around the model’s lean torso. Taylor kept her accessories simple and wore a black bracelet and dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays. She gently rested her hand on her thighs, obscuring her bikini bottoms, but offered fans a gorgeous leggy display instead.

The pair appeared to be matching as Romee rocked a similar ensemble. However, the Dutch beauty opted for a darker shade. Her top shared a glimpse of her cleavage, and her bottoms sat low as it hugged her waist. She protected her stunning face from the sun by wearing a loose-fitting hat and oversized sunglasses. The supermodel looked radiant as she flaunted her growing baby bump.

Taylor’s followers went wild for the update and made sure to double-tap the “like” button. The post reached upward of 200,000 likes and over 700 comments in less than three hours. Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the two beauties.

“@romeestrijd is going to be such a beautiful mom,” one follower wrote.

“Cutest persons in the world,” another fan proclaimed.

“They’re the dream team,” a third admirer gushed, followed by a single heart emoji.

Romee shared a similar image to her Instagram on Saturday, August 8. In the update, she revealed that the Taylor is currently visiting her in Amsterdam. Since revealing her pregnancy in May, the mom-to-be regularly updates her followers on her pregnancy journey.