January Jones Reportedly Posts Heart-Eye Emoji-Filled Photo Of Kawhi Leonard: ‘Future Boyfriend?’

January Jones took to her Instagram story recently in an attempt to find a new boyfriend — or so it would seem. The 42-year-0ld actress shared a photo of 29-year-old Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

The Mad Men star seemed to swoon over the two-time NBA champion, and she posted a series of pictures of him. The first one featured a sweat-drenched Leonard with a white towel around his neck, and she added heart-eye emoji and wrote ‘future boyfriend?” atop it. For the next one, she used a similar shot of the ball player and added a phone emoji indicating that the player should call her to arrange a date.

While the infatuation looked like good fun on Jones’ part, it seems unlikely that Leonard will call her for anything other than a friendly chat because he is with his long-time partner Kishele Shipley. The duo shares two children — a son and a daughter who are both under five years old.

Leonard is currently in the NBA bubble playing out the remainder of the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. No word on whether or not he saw Jones’ post, but fans must be curious to know if he will respond!

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

For now, it seems that Jones is single, and she has been spending time with her only son, Xander. Interestingly, the actress has never revealed who the father of her child is. In the past, Jones hasn’t indicated that she’s actively looking for a relationship, and her quips about dating Leonard were likely jokes since he’s attached.

“Something else would suffer if a relationship came along. Yes, I’m willing to make that sacrifice for the right relationship – I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it,” Jones told Red Magazine back in 2017.

There’s no word on if her thoughts on relationships have changed over the past three years, though.

The actress’s most recent Instagram story features another celebrity — Charlize Theron. Jones wished her a happy birthday and called Theron a “powerhouse mama,” which she wrote on top of a fierce black-and-white shot of the Atomic Blonde star. During her time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jones has stayed relatively active on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously reported that she posted a shot of herself poolside wearing a sparkly, low-cut bikini top.