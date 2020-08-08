Sofia Richie Sizzles In Pink Crop Top & Matching Shorts In Latest Instagram Update

On Saturday, August 8, Sofia Richie started off the weekend by sharing a sizzling snap with her 6.4 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing in what appears to be a bathroom in front of a sizable mirror. A lamp and a chandelier can be seen in the mirror’s reflection. Sofia stood with her back arched and placed her hands on the back of her head, as she leaned against the white countertop next to an uncapped pink lipstick. She turned her neck to look off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

The social media sensation flaunted her fantastic figure in a pink crop top and a pair of matching shorts. The casual ensemble, which was from Chanel, showcased her toned midsection and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the look with a black scrunchie and a silver bracelet, both worn on her left wrist.

For the photo, Sofia pulled back her blond hair in a low bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption, the fashion designer appeared to be stating that she has been staying “inside” due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also seemed to be making reference to Danielle Bregoli’s infamous 2016 Dr. Phil interview, where she screamed, “Cash me ousside, how bout dah,” at members of the audience, as reported by Billboard.

Fans seemed to love the photo as it soon racked up more than 44,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“So beautiful and stunning as always Sofia!!” wrote a fan, adding both a red heart and a kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely [s]tunning,” added a different devotee.

“Wow you are perfect,” remarked another follower, along with a string of heart-eye emoji.

“So gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the picture and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Sofia is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram photos consist of her wearing revealing outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore an unbuttoned floral top that had been tied at her waist. That post has received more than 200,000 likes and 400 comments since it was shared.