‘Counting On’ Star Jessa Duggar Shares Tender Family Pic With Instagram: ‘This Melts Me’

Counting On star Jessa Duggar shared a tender family pic with Instagram, stating in the caption “this melts me” as a regular at-home moment turned into a snapshot to remember between her husband of nine years Ben Seewald and their infant daughter Ivy Jane. The TLC celebrity shared the pic with her 2.2 million followers, who agreed that this particular photo was a real keeper.

In the snap, Ben was seen standing over the kitchen table in the home the couple shares with their three children, Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy in Tontitown, Arkansas. He wore a green fitting t-shirt and black pants. On his head, Ben wore a black and white baseball cap. He carried sunglasses in his left hand.

Smiling, Ben leaned downward to be eye-to-eye with his only daughter.

Ivy leaned upwards to look at her father’s face. She donned a purple and white polka-dot bow in her short, curly, blond hair. It was pulled back away from her face and fastened on the right side of her head. The one-year-old wore a green t-shirt with what appeared to be a zebra silkscreened on the front. The infant was seen smiling at her father as she sat in a booster seat secured to a dark wooden table. In front of Ivy was a toddler drinking cup filled with what appeared to be water, with a blue top and a clear straw. Scattered in front of the little girl were remnants of what appeared to be a snack.

Seated next to Ivy at the table was the couple’s oldest son Spurgeon.

Behind the family were drawings and coloring creations made by the children. They were prominently featured on a wall that ran the length of the room and under a photo taken at the couple’s wedding in November 2014 and atop a closet that was just behind Ben.

This adorable moment between father and daughter melted the hearts of Jessa’s followers.

“One of the things I admire about you is that not afraid to show your mess and the creativeness of your children. You leave out perfection and embrace the love of family. And that’s quite the testimony of your faith. God doesn’t take down any of our Messy drawings but leaves them as a beautiful work that he’s done in our lives. Thank you for being real, it’s beautiful,” said one fan.

“Ben seems like such a loving, fun Daddy. You are blessed,” stated a second follower.

“This is a real photo, thank you for this. How lovely,” commented a third Instagram user.