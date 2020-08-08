Rita Ora Splashes & Dances In A Pool To ‘Body On Me’ While Wearing Pink Strapless Bikini

Rita Ora posted her first Instagram Reels video today using her song “Body on Me,” and the got lots of attention from her followers on the popular social media network. Instagram announced its Reels feature amid President Donald Trump declaring a U.S. ban on the popular TikTok app.

In the clip, Rita stood on the edge of a refreshing looking pool, which appears to be surrounded by green trees, with a clear blue sky providing the perfect background. She wore a strapless pink bikini top, which showed off her ample cleavage and toned arms. The singer paired it with low-rise matching bottoms that showcased her flat stomach, nipped-in waist, and voluptuous hips. She grabbed her nose as she took a deep breath and jumped right into the pool.

Rita had her hair pulled back with fringe framing her face. After she jumped into the pool, her hair got wet, and she had it slicked back. The “Girls” songstress also accessorized with a variety of different gold necklaces layered around her neck and medium gold hoop earrings. While she undulated her body to the music in the water, Rita grabbed her chest, which showed off her light-colored manicure. At the end of the video, the singer leaned down with a sensual look on her face, but she was mostly all smiles while enjoying the time dancing to her five-year-old hit song.

The singer’s fans appeared to enjoy the clip, and it wracked up over 315,000 views in just a few minutes. Nearly 64,000 Instagrammers also hit the like button, and more than 535 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Ahh, can’t believe it’s been five years. You look great. Gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“I love you, Rita Ora. You are so beautiful and cool much love from Venice, California!” a second follower wrote, including a heart kiss smiley.

“All this time, I knew you were an entertainer. I apologize. I have really been adoring your face. I haven’t really heard your music! Please forgive me,” replied a third Instagrammer who was surprised by the song and also used a red lips emoji and several different smilies.

“Best song. I can’t believe it’s been five years already. You look great,” a fourth devotee enthused.

Rita is no stranger to keeping her Instagram fans engaged with interesting and sometimes sexy posts. The Inquisitr reported that she recently showcased her curves in a sexy wrap top that revealed plenty of cleavage and skin.