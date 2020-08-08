Hilde Osland Slays In A Revealing Blue Tie-Dye Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

In her most recent Instagram share, blond beauty Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.6 million followers with a massive update in which she rocked figure-hugging athletic attire. The outfit she wore was from Bombshell Sportswear, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page before. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her fans wanted to pick up the ensemble for themselves. She also acknowledged that her sun-kissed skin was a result of Perth Mobile Spray Tans by tagging them as well.

In the first shot, Hilde stood outside on what appeared to be a balcony area overlooking a serene body of water with a simple wood railing behind her. She rested both elbows on the railing and tugged at the waistband of her high-waisted leggings. The bottoms featured a pale blue and darker blue tie-dye pattern that looked gorgeous with her bronzed skin and blond locks, and clung to her toned thighs.

She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra in the same print. The sports bra featured two thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, as well as a unique criss-cross detail on the chest that drew attention to the tantalizing amount of cleavage on display.

Hilde accessorized with several pieces of jewelry as well, adding two delicate choker necklaces, a gold bracelet, and some golden earrings. Her blond locks were pulled back in a low ponytail with a few strands framing her face, and she gazed off in the distance as the natural light illuminated her features.

While the first snap was taken from a closer perspective, the second was a full-body shot that showed more of Hilde’s enviable figure. Several inches of her chiselled stomach were on display in the look, and she showed off her pert posterior when she turned to the side as well. She added a pop of color with a red scarf tied around her ponytail, and also rocked a pair of gray sneakers.

Hilde showed her followers the full back of the look as well in the fourth slide, and the leggings featured a criss-cross detail on the lower back that mirrored the detail on the chest.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy update, and it racked up over 16,600 likes as well as 260 comments within just 30 minutes.

“Absolutely beautiful Hilde pretty outfit,” one fan wrote.

“You look fantastic,” another follower commented.

“Perfection,” a third fan added simply.

“This is dope, I love the color,” yet another follower remarked.

