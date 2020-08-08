Susan Lucci Appears Ageless As She Shows Off Her Bare Shoulders In Strapless White Robe: ‘Before The Glam’

Susan Lucci appeared ageless in a new Instagram share where for soap opera legend showed off her shoulders in a strapless white robe. The stunning 73-year-old television icon said she was getting ready for glam as she prepared for a photo shoot at the Long Island home she shares with her husband of 49 years Helmut Huber.

In the photo, Susan appeared to lean on a gorgeous black piano that was covered in family photos that captured special moments. Seen in the images were the couple’s two children, Liza and Andreas as well as their grandchildren, family members, and friends.

Leaning atop the stunning musical instrument, the former All My Children star, showed off her bare shoulders. Her left elbow rested on the piano as she cradled her chin in her left hand. Her right hand rested next to her elbow.

Susan wore her brown hair long and loose. Bangs brushed her eyebrows and fell to the sides of her face, highlighting her stunning cheekbones. The remainder of her tresses fell over her shoulders. Susan appeared to be almost camera-ready, except for her choice of outfit for the photoshoot. She called it “before the glam” and revealed to her followers that she was setting up for some photographs to be taken at home.

The actress added a breathtaking pair of peach-colored earrings, which were oversized with a gold center. On the middle finger of her right hand, Susan wore a gold band with a twisted design. Her wrist displayed a lovely bracelet that was made of connecting stones surrounded by a gold-tone accent.

The area where Susan stood featured a large window with white painted panes. This oversized feature of the home overlooked a gorgeous outdoor area where green foliage was featured as a backdrop. The windows do not appear to have a covering of any sort atop them, allowing for a lot of natural light to flood the room.

Longtime fans of the actress loved the simple image of their favorite performer.

“My idol since I was a teen and you are still as beautiful as I remember you in All My Children. I never had the pleasure to meet you I hope to someday, you seem to be such a lovely woman,” said one longtime fan and follower of Susan’s.

“Susan! You need to learn to accompany yourself on that gorgeous Steinway! You have such a beautiful voice,” stated a second fan, who remarked how much he loved to hear the actress sing from time to time over the years during her tours with the late Regis Philbin, a longtime family friend.

“I love how you draped your robe to look like a cute dress,” said a third Instagram user of Susan’s unique style sense.