Khloe Terae Sizzles In A Glamorous, Cleavage-Baring Dress On Instagram

Canadian model Khloe Terae went online on Saturday morning and wowed her 2.4 million Instagram followers to a set of hot pictures from her latest Greek getaway.

In the snaps, Khloe could be seen rocking a glamorous gold dress that had metallic gold leaves printed all over it. The outfit boasted a plunging, V-shaped neckline that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. It also included long, asymmetrical sleeves with ruffled trims, a banded waist, and a maxi-length skirt that perfectly accentuated her slender physique.

Khloe accessorized with a matching headband, wore her blond tresses in soft waves, and let her locks fall over her back. She also allowed a few strands of hair to cascade over her forehead.

She opted for a pair of drop earrings, a pendant that drew attention toward her flawless décolletage, multiple bracelets, a gold watch, and a matching ring.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place at the Astarte Suites Hotel in Santorini, Greece. To the excitement of her fans, she shared not one, not two, but six snaps from the photoshoot.

In the first snapshot, Khloe struck a side pose, kept a hand on her waist and held a glass of beverage in the other hand. She turned her face toward the camera, gazed at it, and sported a pout. In the second image, she lifted her skirt and looked toward the floor. The third photo captured her drinking from the glass, while the fourth pic was an up-close image in which she lifted her chin, turned her face away from the lens, and puckered her lips. She once again struck a side post for the fifth pic, and in the last one, she looked at the glass in her hands.

In the caption, Khloe expressed her excitement and gratefulness for being able to make a spontaneous trip to Greece. She also informed her fans that her gorgeous outfit was from the Greek clothing outlet, Mya Collection.

Within an hour of posting, the post accrued more than 2,300 likes and above a hundred comments.

“You are so stunning! You’re my woman crush,” one of her fans commented.

“Such beautiful photos, babe,” another user chimed in.

“The most beautiful, lovely, adorable, and sexy model in the world,” a third admirer remarked.

“Good for you! Enjoy your trip to your favorite place, you goddess,” a fourth follower wrote.

A day ago, Khloe shared a set of sunset pictures from her vacation to wow her admirers. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she seemed to be rocking a patterned swimsuit cover-up that included soft tones of peach and lavender.