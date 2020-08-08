Petition To Remove Kylie Jenner From ‘WAP’ Music Video Tops 50K Signatures

Kylie Jenner’s appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video wasn’t that welcome of a surprise to everyone.

The reality television star turned entrepreneur appeared in the music video, showing off her curves in an animal-print bodysuit as she strutted down a hallway. The cameo has generated some buzz across social media, with some very different opinions about its quality of appropriateness. While some have blasted the racy nature of the lyrics and the images of the rappers flaunting their skin in some incredibly revealing outfits, others believe that Kylie’s appearance was out of step.

Some have even gone so far as to call on the producer to remove her entirely. A viral petition on Change.org said that Kylie did not belong in the “WAP,” with some accusing her of cultural appropriation. As Entertainment Weekly noted, that is an allegation that other members of the Kardashian family have faced, with critics saying they are adopting parts of Black culture in order to further their own images and build a social media and reality television empire.

The petition topped 50,000 signatures within just a few hours of being posted. The person who started it had a very simple rationale for wanting Kylie gone.

“The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” the organizer wrote.

Others believed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did not belong, building on a longstanding criticism that she does not have sufficient talent for the fame she has achieved.

“I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill,” one of the highlighted comments read.

The calls for Kylie to be removed seemed to catch the attention of Cardi B, who appeared spoke out in support of the youngest members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. In a tweet shared on Friday, the Bronx rapper made a point of thanking all of the people involved.

“I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me!” she wrote. “It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

The tweet seemed to draw a big reaction, with many thanking her for a project that showed empowered women — Kylie included.