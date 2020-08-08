Katelyn Runck Looks Smoking Hot In A Flirty Pink Lace Bodysuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers in her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a hot pink bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The photos were captured in Calabasas, California, as the geotag indicated. They were taken by photographer LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The lingerie was from the brand Dolls Kill, and it accentuated Katelyn’s curves to perfection. The top portion featured structured cups that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, with lace detailing along the top edge that gave the look a feminine vibe. Thin pink straps stretched over her shoulders, and her toned arms were also on full display.

The garment was a hot pink shade that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. It featured semi-sheer panels along her ribs, and a thick opaque panel with a lace overlay in the middle. The fabric clung to her fit figure, accentuating her flat stomach. The bodysuit had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, elongating her incredible legs, although she had them folded as she perched on what looked like a bed.

Katelyn was indoors, and she was surrounded by textures and colors, including several decorative throw pillows on the bed behind her. Her background featured plenty of patterns on the wall, although Katelyn remained the focal point of the shots.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in the first snap, and in the second, they cascaded down her back as Katelyn continued to flaunt her ample assets.

She switched up her pose for the second image, arching her back slightly and thrusting her chest forward so that she had a tantalizing amount of cleavage visible. Her hands went to the sides of the bodysuit, tugging at it gently as she gazed off into the distance with her lips parted.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy double update, and the post received over 10,800 likes within 38 minutes. It also racked up 788 comments from her audience within the same time span.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart emoji.

“Perfection,” another added simply.

“You are a goddess,” a third fan remarked, including a single flame emoji and trio of rose emoji in his comment.

“You’re the sweetest no doubt,” another commented, referring to Katelyn’s caption.

