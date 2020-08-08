Jonas Brothers Share Special Message With Fans On Instagram: ‘Miss Seeing You’

The Jonas Brothers shared a special message with their fans on Instagram, reminding them of the fun they had just one year ago as they hit the road for their Happiness Begins Tour. The ensemble posted a video highlighting these incredible moments, where they toured after a six-year break. In the caption of the share, the group told their fans they “miss seeing you.” The clip featured the song “Five More Minutes,” a new tune that was released in May of this year.

The entertainers debuted the aforementioned song used in the video clip during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January of this year. The song was also featured in the film documentary Happiness Begins: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film, which captured moments from the series of dates, which ran from 2019 through 2020.

The group, comprised of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, tagged their longtime collaborator, photographer Cynthia Parkhurst, in the comments section of the share.

In the montage of clips, the entertainers celebrated the first anniversary of the 92-date excursion. The Happiness Begins junket was the brothers’ first major arena concert stint in ten years. Dozens upon dozens of photos taken during the band’s performances were used to celebrate this major milestone for the group. The trek began on August 7, 2019, in Miami, Florida at the American Airlines Arena and concluded on February 22, 2020, in Paris, France at the AccorHotels Arena.

It featured memorable moments such as the ensemble’s united descent onto their massive concert stage from a hydraulic lift, wearing the clothing that would be a part of the distinct look of the tour. This colorful set of suits included a green hue for Nick, pink for Joe, and purple for Kevin. The musicians, who began their collaborative career in 2005, initially came up in the industry under the umbrella of the Disney company, who pushed forth their wholesome images and pop tunes as part of their playlist. It also presented their backing musicians and singers, including Jack Lawless on drums who played on Joe’s successful solo project DNCE.

“Miss this tour so much,” commented one fan.

“I love you guys! Thank you for coming back to us,” said a second follower.

“I am so happy since the day they returned, I love them. It’s like you really want me to cry,” stated a third Instagram user.

“I miss you guys soo much. Please drop something. Some content. Even if it is just live-streams and you are just talking and hanging out,” said a fourth fan.