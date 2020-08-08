Valerie Cossette Shows Off Her Incredible Curves And Sexy Thighs In Pink Lingerie

Canadian model and Instagram sensation Valerie Cossette took to her Instagram account on Saturday, August 8, and treated her 2.1 million followers to a very hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Valerie could be seen rocking a gorgeous pink lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her curves. Her bra consisted of a broad band made up of mesh fabric. It boasted wired cups, scalloped edges, and white flowers printed on the cups. The garment perfectly accentuated her breasts while also drawing attention toward her bare midriff.

Valerie teamed the bra with matching panties which allowed her to show off her well-toned thighs and sexy legs. In addition, the risque ensemble also enabled the hottie to flaunt her inked arm.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft, romantic waves, and let her locks cascade over her back.

The shoot apparently took place at her home. She sat next to a counter that had a white flower vase and other decoration pieces sitting atop it. Valerie sat on a black bar stool and struck a side pose. She arched her back, kept a hand on her thighs, lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Valerie wrote that she finds the lingerie set very cute, adding that it was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also informed users that her post was sponsored by the brand.

Within an hour of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 19,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 350 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are beautiful, Valerie, I like you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, babe. This color looks so wonderful on you!” another user chimed in, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“OMG, you are so pretty, I love you so much, my sweetheart,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are the sexiest woman alive. Thanks for making my day with your gorgeous picture,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so sexy,” “too lovely,” and “true stunner,” to express their adoration for Valerie.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Brittny Baylis, Nina Serebrova, and Paula Manzanal.

Valerie rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her hot snapshots that she posts on her Instagram timeline quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 6, she shared another stunning photograph in which she was featured rocking a skintight black romper that perfectly showcased her hourglass physique.