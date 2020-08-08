Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Growing Baby Bump & Sweet Summer Pregnancy Style

Lindsay Arnold displayed off her growing baby bump and sweet and summer pregnancy style in a new Instagram share. The Dancing with the Stars pro glowed in a new video sequence where she showed off fashion tips and tricks that made short work of enduring the hotter months of the year while pregnant. The techniques can also be implemented even if one is not with child. The looks are comfortable enough for everyone to wear.

In the short video, Lindsay first demonstrated how to craft what she believes is the perfect summer hairstyle in the bathroom of her home. Cute, chic, and easy to maintain, Dutch Braids are a wonderful way to keep hair out of the face. Lindsay wore a cropped black athletic tank in the clip and black bottoms, exposing her ever-growing baby bump as she braided her hair. She then took a moment to loosen the braids a bit at the crown of her hairline so they were not tight.

Lindsay then showed off her body in the same black top only this time, paired with gray snug-fitting bike shorts. The comfortable look was adorable as she showed off her lean legs and arms in the reflection of a long mirror, captured by a cell phone video. She then added an oversized t-shirt to her outfit as well as white Fila brand sneakers and she said she was ready for her day. Lindsay flashed a peace sign for the camera.

The second fashion sequence of the clip appeared to be taken Lindsay’s bedroom. She has remained in Utah with her family since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as evidenced by her many Instagram photos where the family has been photographed together over the past several months.

The serene space was dominated by gray walls, a coordinating rug, bedroom furniture, and a stunning white and gray patterned wallpaper behind her bed.

“You look beautiful pregnant,” said one fan.

“Baby bump looking good,” remarked a second follower.

“Can you do a tutorial for your cute braids? Love them!” stated a third Instagram fan of how the dance pro achieved her sweet summer look.

“You look soo pretty. Your belly is really showing now. Girl, you make pregnancy look so cute! When I was pregnant I was a hot mess. Emphasizing the “mess” there. Hahah,” said a fourth fan, who followed their comment with a laughing and smiling face emoji.