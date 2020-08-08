Arabella Chi Flaunts Her Perfect Figure In Gray Crop Top And Matching Gym Shorts

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning and wowed her followers with a set of hot, sporty pictures.

In the snaps, Arabella — who is best known for being a contestant on the popular series Love Island — could be seen rocking a form-fitted gray crop top that featured broad straps, a round neckline, a racerback style, and a wide band. The tiny garment enabled the hottie to show off her toned arms and a glimpse of her bare midriff.

She paired the top with matching, knee-length shorts that not only accentuated her slender hips but also drew attention toward her legs.

Arabella wore her highlighted, blond tresses in a high ponytail to pull off a very chic look. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of delicate hoop earrings, an assortment of rings, and multiple gold chains that drew attention toward her flawless décolletage.

The shoot took place at a beach during the daytime. As indicated by her attire, she was out for her morning exercise.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first picture, she struck a side pose, spread her legs apart, tugged at the band of her shorts, and arched her back. She looked at the lens and seductively parted her lips.

In the second snapshot, which was an up-close one, Arabella could be seen arching her back, lifting her chin, gazing at the camera, tugging at her shorts, and parting her lips.

The third image featured her backside. She raised her arms above her head to stretch her body and spread her legs apart.

In the caption, Arabella wrote that she’s very fond of working out by the sea while soaking up the sun. She also asked her fans about their favorite workout locations. That apart, the hottie informed users that her ensemble was from the online sportswear retailer, Vanquish Fitness, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within three hours of posting, the post amassed more than 5,600 likes. In addition, some of her most ardent admirers took to the comments section and posted several messages to praise her amazing physique.

“Oh my God, you’re so beautiful. Stay blessed,” one of her fans commented.

“Marry me now!” another user expressed his wishful thinking.

“Arabella, you are very beautiful, graceful, elegant, lovely, and very sexy,” a third admirer remarked.

“What an angel,” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Arabella wows her admirers with her skin-baring snaps from time to time. Only a day ago, she posted a steamy photo in which she rocked a skimpy orange bandeau bikini.