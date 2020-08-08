Katie Price Flaunts Her Curves In A Pink Pajama Set

British bombshell Katie Price stunned her 2.3 million Instagram followers in her latest share, a snap captured at home in which she rocked a playful pajama set. The photo was taken indoors, and several elements of Katie’s decor were visible in the frame. She stood between two armchairs that were upholstered in what looked like silver crushed velvet with studded detailing for a glamorous look. A table surrounded by upholstered chairs was also visible in the background, anchored atop a large carpet, and the space was filled with natural light streaming through the large windows.

Katie’s toned body remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she kneeled down on one leg on the carpet. She rocked a pajama set from the brand My Dressing Room Accessories, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post in case her followers were interested in snagging their own sleepwear.

Her pajama top was a short-sleeved button-down crafted from a pale pink fabric. The shirt had lapels trimmed with black and some script detailing along the chest. Though the shirt may have been full coverage if worn buttoned up all the way, Katie opted to flaunt her curves instead, leaving it unbuttoned so that a tantalizing hint of cleavage was on display. She also knotted the shirt just below her breasts, leaving several inches of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the top with matching shorts that likewise had black piping along the bottom. The cozy-looking bottoms featured an elastic waistband that settled right at Katie’s natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure.

The bombshell, who recently broke both her ankles and feet, had knee pads and boots on in the shot.

Katie’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. She smiled at the camera, resting one arm against a nearby couch and placing the other on her hip.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 13,100 likes within one hour. It also racked up 198 comments from her eager audience.

“I hope you get better soon. Look at you smiling what an inspirational person. Wishing you a very speedy recovery,” one follower wrote.

“I love your tan this dark,” another commented, captivated by Katie’s bronzed glow.

“How does she make leg casts look glam,” a third fan remarked.

“Gorgeous,” another added simply, followed by two heart emoji.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Katie gave her audience a peek into her family vacation by sharing a gorgeous group photo. She wore a white-and-red string bikini that flaunted her voluptuous figure, and posed alongside her partner Carl Woods and two of her children.