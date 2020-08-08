‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Exercises In Animal Print Athletic Top

The 52-year-old stunner showed off some simple stretches for her Instagram followers.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba exercised in an animal print athletic top in a new Instagram share. The 52-year-old stunner showed off some simple stretches for her 367,000 followers in a location that seemed to be her California home. She appeared to be younger than her years as she demonstrated the moves, which help to increase flexibility, warm-up stiff muscles, and get the blood flowing.

She donned the cute patterned top and paired it with a long-length black athletic tank with low armhole sleeves so the material peeked through. Carrie Ann wore cropped gray leggings, black and white sneakers, and for a splash of color, hot pink socks.

Carrie Ann wore her long, highlighted brown tresses up and away from her face, atop her head in a cute topknot. This helped to draw attention to her long and lovely neck. She wore delicate earrings on her earlobes.

Carrie Ann sat down on the floor of what appeared to be an outdoor area with her right leg extended and her left leg bend and pulled in close towards the opposite inner thigh area. She waved at her followers, pointed at the position each leg should be in as well as the part of the body that would be stretched. She then extended her body over to her right side, pulling her left arm over her head and attempting to reach her toes. She then quickly showed her followers what not to do with their body before once again, demonstrating the correct positioning.

Atop her quick clip were the words “feel the stretch”, “simple side stretch” and “hold for 3 deep breaths, repeat on other side.”

Carrie Ann used music from the artist Diddy (feat. T.I) titled “Dirty Money (Hello Good Morning)” as the soundtrack to her morning routine, which could help with not only the strengthening and lengthening of the core muscles of the stomach and lower back but also, release good endorphins as a way to get one’s day off to a great start.

Fans of the television ballroom judge and host of The Talk loved the tips and tricks.

“Not so simple for us folks that need to do this daily. But goals are great to have. Love the instruction on the form,” said one fan.

“Isn’t it nice to go back to your dancer roots?! Movement feels good!” remarked a second Instagram user, who referenced Carrie Ann’s days as a professional dancer when she was just coming up in the entertainment industry.

“Thank you for this awesome tutorial! I am now motivated to get up and move!” said a third follower.