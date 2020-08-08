Anna Nystrom Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes & Poses With Her Partner

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom stunned her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, an intimate snap that captured a sweet moment between her and her partner, who she referred to in the caption as the “love of my life.” The photo was taken in Sweden, as the geotag indicated, and the duo appeared to be in a scenic slice of nature. They were surrounded by tall grass sprinkled with delicate white flowers, and several large, lush trees were visible in the background as well. The setting sun peeked through the branches and leaves of the trees, casting a gorgeous glow over the entire scene.

Anna’s man rocked a casual ensemble that consisted of light-wash jeans and what appeared to be a beige button-down. He had the sleeves rolled up, and his shirt was tucked into his jeans. He held Anna in his arms, lifting her up and gazing into her eyes.

Anna likewise opted to wear a casual look that managed to show off her sculpted figure to perfection. On top, she selected a white blouse with slightly puffed short sleeves that added a feminine vibe to the look. She paired the blouse with light-wash Daisy Dukes that barely covered anything at all. His arm blocked some of her waist, so fans weren’t able to tell how high-waisted the Daisy Dukes were, but the hem barely covered her pert posterior. Her sculpted thighs and calves were on full display in the outfit.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of crisp white sneakers, and her feet were dangling in the air as she was scooped up in her partner’s arms. Her long blond locks cascaded down her back in a sleek style, with a few strands framing her face as she gazed lovingly at him.

Her followers absolutely loved the stunning photo capturing the sweet moment, and the post received over 108,500 likes within 16 hours of going live. It also racked up 860 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Very beautiful couple,” one follower wrote, including a heart emoji in her comment.

“You look so happy together,” another added.

“So adorable,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Lucky guy,” another follower commented, envious of the man who had the opportunity to wrap his arms around Anna’s curvaceous figure.

