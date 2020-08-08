Kylie Jenner Shows Off Major Cleavage In An Animal-Print Bodysuit For Cardi B’s New Single ‘WAP’

American model, TV personality and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure on social media. On Saturday morning, she wowed her millions of followers by posting an up-close image on the Kylie Cosmetics page, one in which she showed off her enviable curves.

In the pic, Kylie could be seen rocking an animal-print bodysuit that featured a halterneck style and a large cutout on the chest. As a result, she exposed major cleavage to titillate her admirers. She also opted for long, matching gloves to ramp up the glam.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her brunette tresses in soft waves, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she kept it simple by only opting for a pair of stud earrings.

To pose, she stood straight, tilted her head, and gazed straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Kylie informed her fans that the pic was one of the behind-the-scenes shots from the music video of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single, “WAP”. That apart, she also tagged her makeup artist, Ariel, for acknowledgement.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 342,000 likes and 850-plus comments.

Kylie also took to her official Instagram page and posted several pictures from the shoot. The full-length pics showed her entire outfit, which consisted of a long animal-print cape attached to the bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared five different snaps and one video from the shoot.

In the first picture, she turned her back toward the camera, placed a hand on her breasts, threw her head back, and closed her eyes. In the second photo, she faced the camera and kept a hand on her waist to strike a pose. Another candid snap caught Kylie laughing and holding her breasts while looking away from the lens.

In one of the pics, she could be seen sitting next to Cardi B, who was wearing a white bathrobe. The picture also featured Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner snapping a photo in the background.

The post amassed a whopping 9.2 million likes and 55,000-plus likes within 16 hours of going live.

“Yessss!!! You looked so bomb Kylie,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“YOUR FIERCENESS IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL!! Makes ypu even hotter than you already are,” another user chimed in.

“Nobody can do it better than you, Kylie. You are the epitome of perfection and style,” a third admirer remarked.