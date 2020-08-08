Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Dances In Skimpy Crop Top & Panties In Video

Crop

Anllela Sagra excited her 11.7 million Instagram fans by flaunting some serious skin in her latest social media update. Clad in the bare minimum, she gyrated her hips and showed off her flawless physique that had her followers racing to view her offerings.

The Colombian native posted two videos that showcased her dancing ability. In the clip, the model strutted her stuff in an upstairs room with the camera positioned below eye-level. According to her caption, Anllela was just having some downtime because she believes that you shouldn’t take yourself too seriously.

The fitness maven wore a white crop top with three yellow flowers across the front. The thin spaghetti straps fitted snugly over shoulders and allowed for an uninterrupted view of her décolletage.

Anllela teamed her skimpy top with a skintight pair of nude-colored panties. The bottoms clung to her toned hips and showcased her slim thighs. They also exposed some more skin with slits along the side.

The influencer’s rock-hard abs took center stage as she put them on display in the outfit. Her defined abdominal muscles were clearly visible as she danced to the upbeat songs.

The social media star accessorized with some gold and bronze bangles which jangled on her wrist as she moved in time with the music. She also kept her look on-trend with a choker necklace. Anllela styled her long brown mane in a side-part. Her locks tumbled down her shoulder and back as she teased her fans with the cheeky video.

In the first clip, Anllela danced to the song “Promise” by Kid Ink ft. Fetty Wap. She held her arms to the side and opened and closed her legs as she completed a classic butterfly move before stepping back in time with the beat. The model had a funny expression on her face, with her lips pushed together, as she worked the camera.

At the beginning of the second clip, Anllela touched the camera as she set it up. As the song “Gistro Amarillo” by Ozuna ft. Wisin played, she backed away from the lens while gyrating her hips from side-to-side. She gave her devotees a full-length view of her amazing body as she backed away and they could clearly see her white socks and sneakers.

The clips sparked a frenzy as her fans left comments and liked her update.

“Probably the most gorgeous woman to walk the planet,” one fan gushed.

Another referenced her caption and pointed out that not everything was to be taken lightly.

“I’d take you very seriously,’ they said.

A third Instagrammer raved that Anlella was the “love of my life.”

Anllela’s dancing videos were an instant success. It has already racked up more than 105,000 likes and 800 comments in the short time since it went live.