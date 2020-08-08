Justin Hartley Reportedly Upset By ‘False’ Claims About His Divorce From Chrishell Stause On ‘Selling Sunset’

The 'This Is Us' star is 'irritated' by how his divorce drama is being portrayed on his ex-wife's reality show.

Justin Hartley is reportedly “irritated’ by how his divorce drama with ex-wife Chrishell Stause is playing out on the third season of her Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.

An insider close to the This Is Us star told Us Weekly that while “Justin has not watched the episodes,” he has “been alerted” to what is being said regarding how he handled the couple’s split when he filed court papers last fall.

“He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there.”

In the third season of Selling Sunset, Chrishell alleged that she was alerted to Justin’s legal action when he sent her a text to tell her he had filed, 45 minutes before the “world” knew about it, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. She also said that during her six-year relationship with the actor, his “go-to” was to be impulsive and bail when the going got tough.

In one confessional interview, Chrishell also hinted that “outer elements”– aka Justin’s success on This Is Us — seemed to have changed him.

“The claims made in the show that something changed in Justin after his This is Us fame are completely false,” the source said. “Chrishell knows that’s not what happened, so for her to let people believe that is upsetting to him.”

GREGG DEGUIRE / GETTY IMAGES

While he’s annoyed by the portrayal of his divorce on Selling Sunset, the source said “Justin is in a good place” now and “wants to just move on.”

The actor filed for divorce in late November, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but court documents reportedly listed July 8, 2019, as the couple’s date of their separation. Still, Justin brought Chrishell to several public events with him, including the 2019 Emmy Awards, for months after that July separation date. In the early episodes of Selling Sunset’s recently-released third season, Chrishell was still calling Justin her “person” and saying how in love they were.

Chrishell, meanwhile, has been public about her dread of having to relive the most painful period of her life in the new episodes of Selling Sunset. The former soap star even told the Los Angeles Times she’s been having “crushing anxiety” about it. Chrishell also admitted it was a “struggle” for her to have cameras follow her during that time, but, unlike her ex, said she likes the way they handled the situation on the show.