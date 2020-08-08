‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Her Sizzling Shape In Tiny Black Bikini

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil showed off her sizzling shape in a tiny black bikini in a new Instagram share. The redheaded stunner looked lovely as she posted a series of two images in a slideshow for her 334,000 followers. She thanked her followers for helping usher in a new birthday year via the snaps and a series of statements where she acknowledged that behind all the glamour she is just a “super awkward weirdo of a human.”

In the first of two pics, Haley ditched the sensual and glamorous poses normally featured in the publication, for two snaps which showed her followers her natural beauty and inner awkwardness. The 28-year-old stunner held two balloons, one yellow and one pink, in her right hand as she stood on the deck of a boat. She did not say in the caption where the images were shot.

Haley bent at the waist as she leaned forward, sticking her tongue out for the camera. Her lean body was tanned and her shape stunning as she wore a simple black bikini. Her strong shoulder and arm muscles were also seen from the angle of the fun shot.

Haley’s auburn hair was left long, loose, and in its natural state in the share. She wore her tresses with a slight wave to them, her bangs brushed casually to one side.

The model stood atop the water vessel’s seating area. The luxurious-looking white boat featured brick red-colored, cushioned areas where one could relax and take in the stunning vistas. Two other boats were seen in the distances, moored in an area of the ocean.

The second photo featured Haley slightly slouching. Her body could clearly be seen. Her eyes were closed as she continued to stick her tongue out for the camera. A third balloon was also visible in this shot, a large pink donut, in addition to the aforementioned party decorations she held in the previous pic.

In the accompanying caption, Haley thanked her fans for their birthday wishes, stating she loved everyone and that “all your love made my day!!!”

Several of Haley’s fellow model pals also chimed in with their good wishes for a wonderful birthday. These included Kathy Jacobs, Jasmine Sanders, Danielle Herrington, Brooks Nader. The editor of the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, MJ Day, also wished the gorgeous young woman a wonderful day and year.

Fans loved the photos.

“Such a cutie!!!! Hope you had an amazing and wonderfully happy time!!” remarked one Instagram user.

“You’re absolutely perfect,” said a second fan, followed by three red emoji hearts.