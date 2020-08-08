Belle Hassan Goes Glam In A Tiny Black Dress And Strappy Heels

British reality TV personality and model Belle Hassan took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning and wowed her 1 million followers with a very glamorous picture.

In the snapshot, Belle — who rose to fame after participating in popular TV show Love Island— could be seen rocking a form-fitting, gray-and-black dress that featured a plunging neckline. It allowed her to show off major cleavage. The outfit also boasted a cutout on the thigh, while its short length enabled the hottie to put her lean legs on full display.

Belle completed her attire with a pair of black, high-heeled strappy sandals that rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

She wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic curls and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a delicate bracelet.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The shoot took place in a room that featured a bed, several pillows, a side table with a lamp sitting atop it, and gray carpeting. To pose, Belle perched on the bed and extended her sexy legs forward. She lightly touched her hair, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, Belle informed her fans that her sandals were from Ego Shoes, adding that she’s obsessed with the pair. She also ran a contest on her page and promised to give away a voucher worth £150 (about $195) to two winners to shop from Ego’s website.

Within an hour of going live, the picture racked up more than 12,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 180 messages to praise her amazing figure and her incredible sense of style. Other users enthusiastically commented to participate in the contest.

“Wow, you look incredibly hot and beautiful,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re slaying this shot, babe. Simply gorgeous!” another user chimed in.

“Just spectacular!!! I could look at you all day and never be bored or sad,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“So pretty! I love it when you get your fans involved in stuff like this! You are doing an amazing job,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users used words and phrases like “true stunner,” “body goals,” and “goddess,” to express their admiration from Belle.

Aside from her regular admirers, several of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Lavena Back, Joe Garratt, and Natalia Zoppa.