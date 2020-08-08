Rita Ora Gets Soaking Wet In A Tiny Bikini While Vacationing In Ibiza

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star wowed at the beach.

Rita Ora made the most of the Ibiza sunshine this week when she slipped into a skimpy bikini to hit the beach and take a dip in the water. In candid new photos, the British singer and actress proudly showed off her flawless body in her swimwear while she soaked up the sun and took in the sights of the tropical Spanish island.

The sizzling pictures can be seen via The Daily Mail and showed Rita and a girlfriend as they got neck deep in the clear ocean water.

The “Let You Love Me” hitmaker — who previously flashed serious skin in a series of risqué photos posted to her Instagram account — looked every inch the superstar while she got soaking wet and flashed her tan in a string triangle top that plunged low at the chest. The green and yellow look appeared to feature a floral print with thin strings tied around the back of her neck and another around her chest.

She kept things matching with bottoms in the same print that were pulled down pretty low on her hips to flaunt plenty of her seriously toned tummy and her long, lean legs.

Rita was well accessorized as she took a dip. She layered several gold necklaces over one another that draped over her décolletage and also sported a pair of gold hoop earrings with a number of rings and bracelets stacked up on her wrists. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress her blond hair tied up into a bun.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

As for her equally gorgeous gal pal, she showed off her own fit figure in her own skimpy two-piece, this time a bold leopard-print number, while the two splashed around together.

In other snaps shared online from her beach day, Rita covered up a little more in a long, green cover-up that perfectly matched her two-piece. She protected herself from the beating down sun with a black baseball cap that was emblazoned with a white New York Yankees logo and sat down on a white sun lounger with a male friend for a little rest and relaxation.

Rita appears to have been having a pretty great time on the Spanish island over the past few days, as this isn’t the first time she’s been snapped showing off her flawless body in a bikini during her vacation.

She’s kept fans well updated with her trip via social media and recently shared two gorgeous pictures of herself in a seriously tiny gold string bikini to her Instagram account.

“When you know this is your last holiday before that ORA hits. Pshhhhhh,” she captioned the seriously sizzling snaps.