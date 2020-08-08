‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals If She’d Ever Return After ‘Shock’ Exit Last Year

Sharna also shared her true feelings on Tom Bergeron being replaced by Tyra Banks.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess has revealed if she’d ever return to the show as she admitted she was shocked not to be asked back last year, despite winning Season 27 in 2018 with radio personality Bobby Bones. The Australian star opened up about a possible return, as well as what she thinks about the big host shake up, in a new interview with Us Weekly.

Sharna revealed this week that she’s not yet been asked back amid reports the series is looking to start rehearsals next month, but did say that she’d be more than willing to return if she was.

“I certainly wasn’t ready to walk away from it last year. I’ve still got more in me,” she said, referring to the shocking decision of those behind the not to have her back for Season 28.

“[It] was definitely a shock to not be back, but there was no love lost with the family at all. I was there cheering them. I loved them and we’ll do the same thing again this season if I’m not asked back.”

Shortly after her fellow pro Cheryl Burke named her worst contestant in history earlier this week, she added that none of the professionals have “heard anything” about new episodes just yet, but said that she’d “be over the moon” to get to dance in the ballroom again.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

“If they ask me, I will jump up and down — [I] might do the ugly cry. I’m not sure. You know, I missed my family. I miss dancing. I miss creating. I miss teaching,” she said.

Despite not being chosen to dance with a celeb during the most recent round, she never actually left the franchise. Sharna spent much of last year back in her home country of Australia, where she appeared as a judge on the Australian version of DWTS alongside Craig Revel Horwood and Tristan MacManus.

Also in the new interview, she spoke out about the big changes coming to the U.S. version when it returns to screens in the fall. It was recently announced that long-time co-host Tom Bergeron had been let go and replaced by Tyra Banks.

Sharna — who’s danced with big names celebs including Nick Carter and Antonio Brown since she became a professional back in 2013 — admitted that she was “shocked” by the announcement and said that she immediately texted Tom to see how he was doing. She shared that there was some “sadness” associated with his departure, but made it clear that she’s looking forward to seeing how things play out.

Sharna went on to call the shake up “exciting” and added that she’s “actually really, really excited to see Tyra out there” as the show’s newest host take to the stage.