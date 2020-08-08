Claudia Tihan Flaunts Insane Figure In A Skimpy High-Cut Bodysuit

Claudia Tihan thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a new titillating post. On July 16, the French-Canadian model uploaded a photo that showed her flaunting her bombshell assets in a skimpy high-cut bodysuit.

Claudia looked nothing short of gorgeous in a white bodysuit with long sleeves. It featured a scoop neckline that showcased a tantalizing look at her cleavage. Her decolletage also showed a glimpse of her tan lines. The one-piece was seemingly made of thick, ribbed fabric that hugged her body like a glove.

The bottom part of the suit boasted extremely high leg cuts that extended to the sides of her waist. It accentuated her curvy hips and left plenty of skin exposed around the groin area. The design also made her toned legs seem longer. The color of her clothing complemented her tanned complexion.

In the brand-new snap, Claudia stood against a white wall, clad in her skimpy outfit. She posed in the middle of the frame, tugging at the cuts of her suit. She pulled them up to showcase more skin. Her head was slightly tilted to the side as she gazed at the camera lens with a sultry expression on her face.

For the occasion, the stunner left her brunette locks down and did a center part. Her highlights framed her face, and she let her long tresses cascade down her back. She painted her nails into a french tip style and sported minimal jewelry, ensuring all eyes were on her ensemble. She accessorized with a choker-type necklace and several minimalistic rings.

Claudia shared that her attire was from Fashion Nova by tagging the online retail giant in the caption and the picture. She also indicated that she’s a brand partner, adding dove emoji in the post.

The newest Instagram share has been liked more than 63,300 times and received over 130 comments in less than a day of being live on the social media site. The influencer’s legion of fans wrote various messages in the comments section, with most of them complimenting her killer curves, while other admirers told her she looked beautiful. Countless other followers weren’t as chatty and decided to use their choice of emoji.

“I spent a whole day in the sun, and I swear my tan progress just decreased looking at this,

one of her followers wrote.

“Those eyes, lips, and bronzed complexion. All can make any man go crazy,” another fan wrote, adding flame and red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Obsessed with your beauty and body,” gushed a third social media follower.