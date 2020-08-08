‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Celebrates First Date Night Out After Getting Over COVID-19

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador tested the waters after getting over COVID-19 recently by going out for a date night with her boyfriend John Janssen. She shared a sweet pic of the pair late Friday night. According to the geotag, they went to Olea in Newport Beach for the occasion.

In her caption, Shannon specified that it was their first night out since contracting the virus. The 56-year-old admitted that she was nervous to go out since she and her daughters — who also tested positive for the virus at the same time as their mother — had been “living in a bubble” for a while now.

According to the reality star, the restaurant had outdoor dining and all of the tables were spread far apart.

She also added hashtags like “#tryingtolive” and “#beingcareful” to her post.

In the pic, neither Shannon nor John were pictured wearing face masks, although it is possible they took them off for the photo opportunity.

Shannon was all glammed up with makeup and her blond hair styled into soft curls. She wore a black blouse and accessorized with a necklace while her boyfriend wore a more casual black top with blue accents and a small crowned skull graphic in the corner.

Her latest social media update received more than 16,100 likes and over 500 comments. Many of the users who flocked to her comments section were not happy to see Shannon out and about in public, especially without a mask.

That said, dozens of her fans and supporters argued that she was following the guidelines in the area and it was not up to anyone on the internet to tell her how to live her life.

“Why can’t you just stay home? WTF,” wrote one person.

“I would think you had learned a lesson from being too casual w outings Be safe,” said another.

“Wow you’re brave. My husband and I both had covid in April and just went out to eat for the very first time the other day lol glad you’re feeling better,” chimed in a third user.

“Love this! You deserve it. It’s so easy to be safe in orange county with so many outdoor venues and they’ve done a great job of spacing the tables and sanitizing etc!” added a fourth fan.

On August 6, The Inquisitr reported that Shannon had reunited with her “dream team,” including her hairstylist and cosmetologist, in a snapshot shared on her Instagram page.

At the time, it seemed like she was getting ready to return to filming RHOC or something similar for Bravo, as she hashtagged the post “#bravocommercial.”