WWE Rumors: Another NXT Star Deletes Twitter History, Reportedly Might Be Part Of New Main Roster Faction

In a move that has led to speculation that he might be one of the members of WWE’s mysterious RETRIBUTION faction, NXT superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently deleted all the posts he had previously made on his Twitter account.

According to WrestlingNews.co, the new development came just a few days after another NXT wrestler, Dominik Dijakovic, similarly deleted his entire Twitter history. Shortly afterward, reports emerged that Dijakovic, along with Chelsea Green and Vanessa Borne, was among the hooded individuals who appeared on this week’s Monday Night Raw and caused chaos outside the Performance Center by blowing up a generator with what looked like Molotov cocktails.

Regarding the possible reason why Ciampa wiped his Twitter history clean, WrestlingNews.co suggested that there’s a chance the decision could be linked to the arrival of RETRIBUTION. The publication pointed out that this goes against the previous comments he made about wanting to retire rather than get called up to the main roster. This, as noted, is due to his extensive injury history and his concerns about possibly not being able to handle a regular touring schedule.

All that, however, might have changed since the coronavirus pandemic hit, as WWE has stopped touring in the meantime and has since been taping all of its television shows and pay-per-views without regular fans at the Performance Center.

Separately, Sportskeeda wrote that the move might be related to Ciampa’s lack of success since returning from a serious neck injury. In February, he failed in his bid to win back the NXT Championship from Adam Cole at the brand’s TakeOver: Portland pay-per-view. He would then proceed to a feud against Karrion Kross, though he was also on the losing end against the newcomer at TakeOver: In Your House in June. Likewise, he was not successful either in his most recent match against his on-and-off rival and former tag teammate, Johnny Gargano.

In addition, Ciampa took to social media in July, where he expressed his disappointment at not being given anything to do on television but also hinted at the eventual reinvention of his character.

Meanwhile, it appears that RETRIBUTION isn’t just targeting Monday Night Raw but also Friday Night SmackDown, as the group stormed the blue brand’s set on the latest edition of the latter brand’s show, wielding baseball bats and attacking several developmental talents in the fan area. To further underscore their anarchic nature, the stable’s members were also seen spraypainting the ring and using a chainsaw to cut the ring ropes, as noted by WrestlingNews.co.