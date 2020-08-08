Lauren Dascalo Goes Topless For A Steamy Mirror Selfie: ‘Happy It’s Friday’

Blond bombshell Lauren Dascalo heated up her Instagram page with a steamy topless selfie on Friday, tantalizing followers with her tight abs and killer curves. The fitness model posed in her bedroom for the raunchy post, and was on her knees by the bed, sitting comfortably on a shaggy rug. She snapped the pic in the mirror, censoring her bare chest with her arms as she held up the phone in front of her face. Her discarded top rested on the floor behind her, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot.

Lauren was half-dressed in the shot, rocking a pair of skintight blue jeans that hugged her hips and thighs. The 22-year-old left her pants unbuttoned, pulling down one side to reveal her skimpy underwear. She wore white bottoms that dipped dangerously low in the front, showcasing her flat tummy and trim waist. The denims were adorned with understated distressed details on the sides, which lured the gaze to her lower body. However, most fans seemed unable to take their eyes off of her rock-hard abs and chiseled midriff, complimenting her fierce physique in the comments.

“Girl keeps getting better and better, woah,” wrote one person, leaving a string of flattering emoji for the sizzling blonde.

“Your [sic] going make somebody go blind looking like that…” quipped a second Instagrammer.

Lauren appeared to be barefoot and was sitting with her knees spread open. Her hip was slightly cocked and her back was perfectly straight, pointing to a flawless poise that accentuated her sculpted shoulders and toned midsection. The phone case concealed most of her beautiful features, with the exception of one eye and cheekbone. Her long, golden tresses cascaded down her bust, calling even more attention to her perky bosom.

The photo gave fans a peek into the homey interior, showing her cluttered vanity desk and unmade bed. The décor also included a tall set of shelves, which were highlighted with spotlights and housed numerous small objects, such as tiny potted plants. A picture hung on the wall, its sleek black frame matching the style of the shelves and vanity.

The room appeared to be in a state of slight disarray, with one fan offering to tidy up the place. Nevertheless, the majority of followers concentrated their remarks on her fit figure, citing her “hot body” and sexy “glow.”

“Girl you are slayinggg,” commented one of her devotees.

“Well… Friday just got way better,” read another message, trailed by a heart-eyes and two fire emoji.

Lauren penned a TGIF caption for her selfie, adding a white heart emoji for good measure. The post racked up 24,100 likes and a little shy of 400 comments, ranking among her more popular uploads.

The update comes just one day after Avital exposed her ample cleavage in a plunging blazer. As The Inquisitr reported, the model opted to ditch her bra and let everything hang out, posing seductively for the camera. That post has been liked over 17,900 times since it was shared.