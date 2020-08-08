Ghislaine Maxwell Was ‘Giddy As A Schoolgirl’ After Bathroom Tryst With George Clooney, Report Claims

Ghislaine Maxwell and George Clooney reportedly had a bathroom tryst at an exclusive show business event, one that left the now-accused socialite “giddy as a schoolgirl.”

As the U.K.’s Sun reported, the accused accomplice to now-deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein once bragged about hooking up with the actor in the bathroom of a show business event. Virginia Roberts, who claimed that Maxwell recruited her to be a “sex slave” for Epstein when she was a teenager, said that Maxwell was proud of her encounter with the actor.

Documents released by a federal judge last week revealed the allegation, which Roberts reportedly claimed in a 139-page manuscript about her time in the sordid child abuse ring.

“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” she wrote. “But she had given George Clooney [oral sex] in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down.”

There were few other details about the alleged encounter, but Roberts said that Maxwell had bragged about it during a trip they took together in 2001. The report stressed that Clooney has not been accused of any wrongdoing, including any involvement with the underage victims of Maxwell and Epstein.

Maxwell had connections to a number of other famous and powerful men, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, who was allegedly seen on the now-deceased financier’s private island in the Caribbean where child abuse is alleged to have taken place. Clinton has denied the claim. There were others connected to Maxwell. The Inquisitr reported, she reportedly once showed interest in recruiting model and socialite Paris Hilton into the ring, though there is no known connection between the two.

Maxwell stands accused of a series of charged related to allegations that she helped to recruit underage girls into the abuse ring. As The Inquisitr reported, she was arrested by federal agents in July and tried to flee when they arrive to arrest her, hiding in a room when agents arrived.

“As the agents conducted a security sweep of the house, they also noticed a cell phone wrapped in tin foil on top of a desk, a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection, not by the press or public, which of course would have no ability to trace her phone or intercept her communications, but by law enforcement,” prosecutors wrote.