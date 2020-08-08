Ayla Woodruff Showcases Toned Bod In Lacy Bra & Matching Miniskirt

Ayla Woodruff posted a new photo set to her Instagram feed today, noting that she’d been having some technical difficulties with the platform. Whatever the issues were, they seem to have been resolved, as the model showed off her figure in a three-part series. She rocked a lacy ensemble for the occasion that consisted of a bra, thong, and matching miniskirt.

In the first photo, Ayla was photographed sitting down outside as she leaned on a concrete wall. She bent her knees and played with her hair as she glanced down towards the ground.

Her lacy bra had a nude base and white lace throughout, and the jagged edging along her cleavage called attention to her chest. Her tiny thong peeked through her sheer skirt that had a thick white waistband and a soft wavy hem.

Beside Ayla were dark wooden shutters that swung open along with white foliage on the ground.

In the second snap, she stood with her back angled towards the camera with her feet together and her hands by her sides. She tilted her head up slightly and her booty was visible. This angle also allowed her to show off her hairstyle, as she rocked a half-ponytail that she secured with a light-colored scrunchie. There were palm trees and the bright blue skies peeked through.

And in the final shot, Ayla faced the camera standing up and tugged at her bra straps. She looked up to her side and gave a pout.

She noted the photographer in the post with a tag, @Clint.

The update has been available for 12 hours and it’s been liked over 80,200 times. Her admirers left her plenty of nice compliments in the comments section.

“How are you so perfect,” wondered an admirer.

“Don’t think there is anyone that would dislike these photos, beautiful,” gushed a second social media user.

“You are always stunning,” declared a third supporter.

“Comment your fav emoji three times as a reply to my comment lol,” wrote another devotee, taking note of her caption.

In addition, Ayla caught her fans’ attention on March 22 with a sultry photo of herself in a thong swimsuit. It was a one-piece and had a low scoop back and left her booty on full show. She stood at a kitchen island and faced her back to the camera with her face out of view. She wore her hair in a half-ponytail again, except that time she used a small clip instead of a scrunchie.