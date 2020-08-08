Lauren Bushnell Lane Stuns In Blue Crop Top While Snuggling A Puppy

'Bachelor' alum Lauren Bushnell Lane looked flawless in a blue crop top and matching shorts.

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6 to share two stunning snapshots of herself. The 30-year-old former reality television star rocked a blue and white checkered crop top and matching high waisted shorts and snuggled a puppy as she posed for the camera.

Lane’s outfit is by the women’s clothing brand Skatie. This California based brand prides itself in being sustainable. The outfit showed off Bushnell’s thin, toned physique. She wore her long blond hair down in natural waves and her flawless skin appeared to glow. She accessorized with a thin, delicate necklace. Lane stood out on a patio area, outdoor furniture and dog bowls visible behind her.

Lane held an adorable black and white puppy whom she and her husband country music singer Chris Lane are currently fostering. They got the dog from Wags & Walks Rescue Nashville, an organization that helps animals find loving forever homes. It is not clear whether or not the couple plan to eventually adopt the puppy. The dog’s name is currently Kiwi.

In the first photo included in the post, Lane appeared happy and content as she held the dog close to her face. In the second snapshot, she appeared a little more stressed and bewildered.

In the caption of the post, Lane joked that the second photo accurately represents how she has been feeling lately after bringing the new puppy into her home. While she acknowledged how cute the dog is, she did say that the puppy is plenty of work.

The post earned over 72,000 likes in less than 24 hours. She boasts a total of 1.4 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photos and to inquire about whether or not she plans to bring the dog into her family for good.

“Hahaha this is very funny. I love the subtle faded, tired smile,” wrote one fan.

“Would you ever consider adopting Kiwi into your family?” another person asked.

“She’s a perfect addition to the Lane family. You HAVE to keep her!” one more person encouraged her.

Lane already has another dog named Cooper who frequently appears on her social media pages.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lane became famous during her stint on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. The pair fell in love and became engaged at the end of the season. However, they ultimately decided to go their own separate ways.