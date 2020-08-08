DeMarcus Cousins Doesn’t Regret Opting Out Of 2019-20 Season Restart In Orlando

When the league went on a four-month hiatus, there was a growing belief around the league that All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins would return and play for a legitimate title contender in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Though he wasn’t expected to immediately regain his All-Star form, most people believed that Cousins would be a great addition to teams who were in dire need of a frontcourt boost in the postseason. However, instead of grabbing the opportunity to contend for the NBA championship title, Cousins decided that it would be best for him to sit for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season.

In a recent interview with Rohan Nadkarni of the Sports Illustrated, “Boogie” discussed several topics, including his decision not to play in the Orlando bubble. Cousins admitted that he misses basketball in general, but he doesn’t regret opting out of the season restart to focus on his rehabilitation.

“But due to the circumstances, it’s a different game right now,” Cousins said. “Nothing but respect to the guys who went out there to the bubble and are doing what they’re doing. For me, it just wasn’t the right situation or the right time to be trying to force myself. It’s already me battling to get healthy and the obstacles in front of me. On top of that to add the different elements that are amongst us, it wasn’t the right time for me. I look forward to next season.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Before he suffered an ACL team, Cousins was bound to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers, who recently clinched the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. Aside from the opportunity to capture his first championship ring, Cousins agreed to sign with the Lakers with the hope that he could help them rebuild his value in preparation for his impending free agency this fall.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as he expected in Los Angeles. After he went down with another injury, the Lakers decided to waive him after the 2020 February trade deadline to create a roster spot to sign Markieff Morris. With his current situation, it is highly likely that Cousins will be once again forced to sign another one-year contract in the 2020 free agency.

Despite the things that happened to him in the past years, Cousins remains optimistic about his future in the league. He may have gone plenty of ups and downs in his career, but he’s very confident that he could still get back to where he wants to be.