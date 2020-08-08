Vanessa Hudgens Shows Hint Of Underboob In Skimpy Blue Bikini In The Ocean

Vanessa Hudgens has been tantalizing her Instagram fans with lots of summery beach snaps as of late, and in her most recent share from Amanyara, she sizzled in a blue bikini. The top was so small that a hint of her underboob was left on show, and she appeared to be having a blast as she posed in the ocean.

She stood with her left leg crossed in front and tugged at her bikini bottoms with her hands. She gazed into the distance to her right with a smile on her face with her lips closed.

Her top was a classic triangle-style cut with two small circular pieces of hardware on the straps. Her underboob was hard to miss, especially as her tan line was showing. Her matching bottoms were tiny with thin straps that rested high on her hips.

Vanessa accessorized with plenty of jewelry and added lots of glam to her look. In particular, her body chain was front and center and it was gold with small circular charms throughout. She also sported three necklaces, a couple that were shorter and one that rested by her cleavage. In addition, she sported multiple bracelets and rings on almost all of her fingers, save for her thumbs.

Her accessories also included a pair of geometric sunglasses and gold earrings. She completed her look with a zebra-print bucket hat and a sparkling belly button ring.

Behind Vanessa was a stretch of beach with sun chairs and umbrellas.

The update has only been live for 35 minutes but it’s already getting tons of attention, racking up over 425,100 likes in the short period of time. Her fans rushed to the comments section and appeared to love her newest share.

“SUPER AWESOME G.A.L(GORGEOUS AMAZING LADY),” gushed an admirer.

“Gimmmmeeeee some of that [fire] @vanessahudgens,” raved a second supporter.

“I don’t know what to say. But this makes me feel things,” declared a third devotee.

“So you’re not gonna give me photo creds? smh you play too much,” joked another social media user.

And two days ago, Vanessa stunned her followers with another photo set, that time opting for an all-white ensemble. It included a front-tie strapless bikini top, flowing pants with a wide leg cut, and a flowing long sleeved shirt that fell down her shoulders. She posed at the beach during sunrise or sunset and her face was left in the shadows. She wore her hair slicked back in a middle part and wore a matching flower in her ear.