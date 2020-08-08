Demi Moore’s Daughter, Tallulah Willis, Stuns By Rocking A Bikini & Riding A Bicycle

Tallulah took one of her adorable pups for a ride.

Tallulah Willis took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo that many of her followers fell in love with.

Tallulah, 26, is the daughter of former Hollywood power couple Demi Moore, 57, and Bruce Willis, 65. She and her two sisters, Rumer, 31, and Scout, 29, have become famous in their own right, and the siblings all have large social media followings. Rumer recently wowed her Instagram followers by channeling a Disney princess in a stunning bikini photo. Days later, Tallulah followed her older sister’s lead by sharing her own swimwear modeling shot with a few twists that made it stand out.

Tallulah was showing off her incredible genetic genetics by rocking a white ribbed bikini. Her two-piece included a bralette top and a pair of bottoms with a mid-rise waist and a high-cut leg. The swimsuit’s silhouette elongated her lithe legs. She tagged the brand Fella Swim to let her fans know where they could get the same bikini.

While Tallulah’s chic and sophisticated bathing suit was unadorned, she dressed it up with a number of flashy accessories. On her feet, she wore a pair of ankle boots that featured a zebra-print pattern in brown and white. She was also carrying a small matching purse on her left shoulder. She tagged By Far as the designer of her booties and bag.

The natural light outside where she posed was bright, but Tallulah’s face and eyes were shielded from the sun’s scintillating rays. This is because she wore a pair of dark sunglasses with trendy cat-eye frames and a straw hat with a massive brim. She had her head tilted up and was reaching up to touch the top of the hat as if she were trying to keep it on her head. The pose also stretched her torso out, which accentuated her washboard stomach.

Tallulah was standing astride the bar of a Bluejay electric bicycle with a pale blue frame. The bike had a vintage look, complete with a sturdy basket attached in front of the handlebars. One of her adorable pet pooches, Touchi, was seated inside the basket. Tallulah and the tiny canine were exploring a grassy area near a forest of tall trees.

Tallulah’s Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing over her gorgeous snap.

“BLOWN AWAY by this photo. There are too many things I love in it for my brain to focus,” read one response to her post.

“That is so cute,” another admirer remarked.

“That boot and bag situation is everything!!” a third comment read.

“Looking that good… it’s okay to be late. Cheers,” a fourth fan wrote in response to her caption.