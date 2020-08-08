Simone Biles Wows In New Snapshot While Eating Watermelon

Simone Biles looked flawless while posing for the camera.

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles took to Instagram on Thursday, August 6 to share a new stunning snapshot of herself. The 23-year-old gold medal winner lounged outside on a patio area and ate watermelon as she posed for the photo.

Biles wore her long dark hair down in beautiful waves and her skin appeared glowing. The gymnast showed off her incredibly toned physique in a black crop top with spaghetti straps. She paired the top with some high waisted shorts. She accessorized with a delicate silver necklace and sported a bright red manicure and pedicure. A small tattoo on her arm featured the Olympic symbol of five interlaced rings.

Biles rested a plate full of already cut watermelon in her lap while licking her spoon. She relaxed in a large unique chair. The egg-shaped chair is a trendy home decor piece at the moment that many celebrities and influencers have shared photos of. It featured plush, white pillows and appeared extra cozy.

In her caption, Biles referenced Harry Styles’ hit song Watermelon Sugar, clearly referring to the fruit she was snacking on in the photo. The snapshot got a lot of attention online, racking up over 142 thousand likes less than an hour after it was posted. She has a large online presence with 3.9 million followers on the platform overall.

Biles’ many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning looks and to share how much they look up to her as an athlete. Others expressed their confusion over the fact that the fruit she was munching on appeared to be orange rather than red, as traditional watermelon is usually colored. The fruit actually comes in different varieties, such as tendersweet watermelon that is generally orange in color.

“You are one awesome person. Hope you are doing good and having a great day today,” wrote one fan.

“You look absolutely beautiful. Love that chair. I love you. You inspire me to fight to achieve my goals, no matter how difficult,” gushed another Instagram user.

“Why is your watermelon orange???” inquired one confused fan.

The gymnast has been staying active on social media amid the pandemic, sharing plenty of positive and uplifting posts. Earlier this month she shared an Instagram photo of herself cuddling up to her new boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens who plays for the Houston Texans. The pair showed some PDA while appearing very happy and in love, as The Inquisitr previously reported.