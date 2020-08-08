Duggar Boys Get Plenty Of Praise From Fans After Hearing Them Harmonize On Instagram Share

Three of the Duggar boys just did an impromptu performance while they were together working on a house and decided to share it on Instagram. Jason, 20, James, 19, and Justin, 17, sang an old hymn and fans loved it.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Jason, who just set up an account on the social media platform in June, posted the video clip with his brothers by his side. They were apparently renovating a house, but then he told his 25,000 followers that they couldn’t resist stopping what they were doing to belt out a song. He indicated that the acoustics were perfect for singing. The hymn they chose to sing to was “Just a Closer Walk With Thee.”

Their voices appeared to mesh together and fans loved it. The son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also told his followers to comment if they would like another tune sung. Many requests followed with names of the songs they wanted to hear the boys sing.

The Duggar men had on casual clothes as they worked on the home. James wore a purple t-shirt and greenish-grey pants, while his older sibling had on a black t-shirt and a pair of jeans. Justin sported a blue shirt and grey pants. The Counting On star has his own business called Build Master Construction, so this was likely a job that he was contracted to do.

Behind the guys was what appeared to be a saw. He didn’t indicate if the house belonged to a family member, or just part of the business, but it looked like they were hard at work with all of the tools shown in the photo.

Duggar fans seemed to be encouraged by the musical trio. They took to the comments to let them know how great they sounded. A few even begged for the guys to record an album.

“Love hearing you boys sing! Please release some recordings!” one person told them.

“Raise your hand if you think they should make a album,” someone else remarked.

“Wow great harmonious voices!” said a third fan.

Even sister Joy-Anna Duggar enjoyed her three brothers’ musical talent. She couldn’t help but comment on how she could listen to them every day.

Jason has been sharing a few photos on his new Instagram. Just recently he posted a snapshot of himself and brother Josiah in a hardware store. They thought it strange that everyone there thought that they were twins. They found the whole thing humorous.