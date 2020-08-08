Katy Perry Says She Wants To Be Like The ‘Cool Mom’ From ‘Mean Girls’

Katy Perry may still have a little bit longer to go before she welcomes her first child, but the singer has already picked an inspiration to how she’ll act as a mother — Amy Poehler from the movie Mean Girls.

In an interview with People magazine, the pregnant pop star said that by the time her daughter reaches the teenage years, she hopes to emulate the carefree — and not entirely responsible — mom from the classic 2004 comedy.

“I’ll be cool mom, you know? Like in Mean Girls, [I’ll] be like, ‘Heeey!’ ” Perry shared.

As The Daily Mail noted, the suggestion appeared to be in jest. In the movie, Poehler plays the mother to the character played by Rachel McAdams, and tries to insert herself into the teenage circle of friends while insisting that she’s not strict on areas like drinking and plastic surgery.

But Perry apparently has a plan for that. She shared that while she would be the fun and carefree parent, Orlando Bloom would be the heavy.

“He’s gonna be the good cop and I’m gonna be the bad cop. I already know it,” she said. “It’s gonna be fine. Maybe it’ll turn for the teenage years and I’ll get the teenage years.”

The joking aside, Perry explained that her daughter is going to be her top priority, even though Perry still planned to be a working mother and balance her career with motherhood.

Perry has been very open about her journey to motherhood, speaking regularly in the months and weeks leading up to her due date about how excited she is to become a parent for the first time at 35. As The Inquisitr reported, the “California Girls” singer said in a recent segment of SiriusXM’s “Celebrity Session with Katy Perry” that the final track on her upcoming album is dedicated to her yet-to-be-born child. The song, titled “What Makes a Woman,” is a tribute to women in society and a bit of an inspiration for her first child.

“It’s a song about how you are going to have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things,” she said.

There isn’t much time left for Perry to get ready for her little one. While she has not revealed the exact date the baby is expected to make her arrival, Perry has shared that her due date is sometime in the month of August.